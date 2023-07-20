Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,303,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.2% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 468.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.89. The stock had a trading volume of 851,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,502. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.16.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

