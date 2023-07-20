Palmer Knight Co Acquires 1,112 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Palmer Knight Co grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison makes up about 3.3% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.88.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AVY traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $176.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,932. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $157.28 and a 52-week high of $204.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

