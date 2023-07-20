Palmer Knight Co Increases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Palmer Knight Co increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 4.0% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 12.5% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $49,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 26.2% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 195.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.3% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.19. 160,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,155. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waste Management from $186.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.27.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

