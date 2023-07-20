Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Trading 3.2% Higher

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.98 and last traded at $79.53. 187,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 610,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.06.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.16.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

