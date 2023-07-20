Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.
PGRE traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,778. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.82, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
