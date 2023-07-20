Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

PGRE traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,778. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.82, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter valued at $478,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 73.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 38.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

