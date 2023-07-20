Parker Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,282,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,743,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF accounts for about 17.3% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $204,174,000,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,834 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.38. 295,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,395. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

