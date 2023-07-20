PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Short Interest Down 15.1% in June

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the June 15th total of 210,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PC Connection in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CNXN stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.21. 25,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,664. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.75.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $727.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.74 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $27,756.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 172,280 shares in the company, valued at $7,969,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 56.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,970,000 after buying an additional 28,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in PC Connection by 26.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

