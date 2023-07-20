PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to “Neutral”

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PDCE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho cut shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.40.

PDCE stock opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $82.24. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $957.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.86 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 49.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.82%.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,082,325.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,082,325.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $76,044.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,856.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,700 shares of company stock worth $853,294 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,344,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $148,841,000 after buying an additional 1,052,454 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $64,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $97,470,000 after buying an additional 892,584 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $108,123,000 after buying an additional 849,289 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $56,096,000 after buying an additional 758,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

