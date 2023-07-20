PDS Planning Inc Acquires 1,405 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $98.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $153.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

