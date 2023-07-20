PDS Planning Inc Acquires New Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 50.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

NYSE CHT opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $41.69.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $1.5291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

