PDS Planning Inc Boosts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,465,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $269.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.1 %

SHW stock opened at $268.01 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

