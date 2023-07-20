PDS Planning Inc Buys 1,321 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.36.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $91.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.21 and its 200-day moving average is $96.16. The stock has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 126.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

