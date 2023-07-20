PDS Planning Inc Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.46.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $193.19 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

