PDS Planning Inc Grows Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $719.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $740.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $757.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $563.82 and a 52 week high of $837.55. The company has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,902. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

