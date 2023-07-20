PDS Planning Inc Has $376,000 Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 940.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TTE. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

TTE opened at $58.62 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average is $60.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. Research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.585 dividend. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

