PDS Planning Inc Has $499,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in Unilever by 1.1% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $52.82 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.4702 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

