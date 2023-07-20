PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.8% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $186.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.45.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

