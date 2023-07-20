PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $13,200.00 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $13,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,160,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,965,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,547 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $9,282.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $7,904.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $12,020.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

PermRock Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 31,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,659. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 110.55%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRT. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

