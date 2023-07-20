Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Philip Morris International updated its FY23 guidance to $6.13-$6.22 EPS.
NYSE PM traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $99.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,043. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.71. The firm has a market cap of $154.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.88%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
