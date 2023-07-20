Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Philip Morris International updated its FY23 guidance to $6.13-$6.22 EPS.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE PM traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $99.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,043. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.71. The firm has a market cap of $154.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

