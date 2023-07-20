PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.1% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $595.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $664.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.86.
NYSE TMO traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $534.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,913. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.11. The firm has a market cap of $206.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.
