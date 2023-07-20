PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.2% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907,026. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.02. The firm has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

