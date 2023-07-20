PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $183.07. 1,065,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,314,054. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

