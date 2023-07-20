Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as low as C$0.30. Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 395,956 shares traded.
Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$47.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.30.
About Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V)
Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resources in Canada. The company holds interests in 19,342 net acres in Ojay area, and 212,155 net acres in the Deep Basin Sierra and Ekwan areas, British Columbia; and 220,212 net acres in Northern Alberta Foothills, 180,938 net acres in Central Alberta Foothills, and 5,423 net acres in Southern Alberta Foothills, Alberta.
