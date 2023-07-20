PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $94.60 and last traded at $94.78. Approximately 53,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 115,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.28.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Capital Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

