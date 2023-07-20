Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.422 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance
Shares of PNFPP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,121. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $27.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63.
About Pinnacle Financial Partners
