Piper Sandler Raises Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $39.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of TPX stock opened at $46.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.98. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $46.32.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 522.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after buying an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

See Also

