Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

PAGP traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.44. 187,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 0.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 256,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 35.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

