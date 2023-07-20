Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 195,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 229,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74.
Planet 13 Holdings Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, production, distribution, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates licensed cannabis dispensaries; non-cannabis retail merchandise store and event space; and owns and operates Trece Eatery + Spirits, coffee shop and pizzeria.
