Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Trading Down 4.4%

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc (LON:PODP – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 51.60 ($0.67). 616,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 347% from the average session volume of 137,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.71).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Pod Point Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Pod Point Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target for the company.

Get Pod Point Group alerts:

Pod Point Group Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £79.37 million and a P/E ratio of -400.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 72.36.

About Pod Point Group

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of equipment and systems for recharging electric vehicles (EV) in the United Kingdom and Norway. It is involved in the installation and operation of EV charging points for home, workplace, destination, and en-route places.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pod Point Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pod Point Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.