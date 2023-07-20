Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 182,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 429,215 shares.The stock last traded at $363.03 and had previously closed at $365.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.20.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $350.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.80). Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Pool’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

Insider Activity at Pool

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Pool by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.