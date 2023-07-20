Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Trading 14.3% Higher

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 101,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 85,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$5.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.11.

Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises 3 claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising 15 mining claims containing 197 contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.

