PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPG Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.28-$7.48 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.12.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

PPG traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.72. 2,253,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,974. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,854,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $647,037,000 after acquiring an additional 106,294 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,996 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in PPG Industries by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,775,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,944,000 after acquiring an additional 581,750 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

