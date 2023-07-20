PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.28-7.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.30. PPG Industries also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.12.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PPG stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.72. 2,250,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.63. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.