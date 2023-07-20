PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. PPG Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.28-7.48 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $169.00 to $171.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.12.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $149.72. 2,251,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,964. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $107.40 and a 12-month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2,104.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

