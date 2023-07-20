Pro Reit to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:PRV)

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Pro Reit Stock Performance

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$25.28 million for the quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.