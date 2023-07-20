Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells $463,500.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Elisa Steele sold 6,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE PCOR traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $71.98. 945,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,081. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.58.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $213.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Several brokerages recently commented on PCOR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,766,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,060,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,041,000 after purchasing an additional 336,808 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

