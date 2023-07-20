Progressive Investment Management Corp Acquires 218 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up about 3.1% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after buying an additional 890,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MSCI by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 467,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 645.7% during the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,718,000 after acquiring an additional 279,588 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $551.82.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $505.40. 94,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,471. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.00 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $475.26 and its 200-day moving average is $506.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

