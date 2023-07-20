Progressive Investment Management Corp Acquires 269 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,747 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 3.6% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $7.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $519.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,570. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $539.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,640,796 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Argus increased their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

