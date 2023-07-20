Progressive Investment Management Corp Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119,195 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,304,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,613 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,531,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,407 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VTEB stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.35. 738,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,014. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.