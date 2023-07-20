Progressive Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Progressive Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,016 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.21.

Tesla stock traded down $20.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $270.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,015,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,789,703. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.09 and a 200-day moving average of $195.42. The stock has a market cap of $857.29 billion, a PE ratio of 80.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

