Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $146.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PGR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.13.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $118.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a 52 week low of $109.42 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,465 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Progressive by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 10,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1,652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 103,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,646,000 after buying an additional 97,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 218,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,916,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

