Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

Prologis stock opened at $122.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.11 and a 200-day moving average of $123.03. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

