Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis updated its FY23 guidance to $5.56-5.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.56-$5.60 EPS.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $122.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.11 and a 200 day moving average of $123.03.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Prologis by 11.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

