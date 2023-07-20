ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.59

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.59 and last traded at $45.51, with a volume of 45598765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.24.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.60.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at $48,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at $57,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

