Puda Coal (OTCMKTS:PUDA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Puda Coal, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUDA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Puda Coal shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
Puda Coal Price Performance
Puda Coal Company Profile
Puda Coal, Inc, through its indirect equity ownership in Shanxi Puda Coal Group Co, Ltd., supplies metallurgical coking coal in the People's Republic of China. Its processed coking coal is used by coke and steel producers for the purpose of making the coke required for the steel manufacturing process.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Puda Coal
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Puda Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puda Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.