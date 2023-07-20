Puma Alpha VCT plc (PUAL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 on November 10th

Puma Alpha VCT plc (LON:PUAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Puma Alpha VCT Stock Performance

Shares of PUAL opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.60) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 122.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 122.50. Puma Alpha VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 132.50 ($1.73).

