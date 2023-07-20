Pundi X (New) Market Capitalization Achieves $109.41 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001423 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a total market capitalization of $109.41 million and approximately $79.98 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pundi X (New) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.45186279 USD and is up 12.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $135,685,101.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.