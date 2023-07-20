Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Issued By Capital One Financial

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Vital Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.85 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vital Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vital Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Vital Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Vital Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VTLE opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.29. The stock has a market cap of $890.94 million, a PE ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 3.33. Vital Energy has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $90.45.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $332.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.67 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 34.78% and a net margin of 48.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Energy

In other news, Director Edmund P. Segner III sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

