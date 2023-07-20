Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for First Solar, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Solar in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $7.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.90 EPS.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on First Solar from $277.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.12.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $198.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.19 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.69 and a 200-day moving average of $190.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 77.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1,046.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,912 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,050,000 after purchasing an additional 780,028 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total value of $2,185,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,430 shares of company stock worth $13,561,727 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

