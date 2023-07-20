Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Eversource Energy Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Eversource Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Eversource Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ES. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

ES stock opened at $72.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $94.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9,547.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 215,762 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

